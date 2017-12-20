The City of Castlegar has passed a bylaw outlining a new rate structure for water and sewer.

Councillor Florio Vassilakakis says those who consume less will pay less.

Residents will be charged a flat rate for using 30 cubic meters of water a month or less.

The city added options to ensure people aren’t charged too much in the summer.

The city will revisit the rate structures in 2019 to glean data and see if any changes should be made.

He says a consumption based rate model is something the city has eyed since the early 2000s.