The Village of Salmo has been awarded a grant of $150,000 to cover flood mapping.

The grant was awarded through the Union of BC Municipalities Community Emergency Preparedness Fund, it covers 100 per cent of the cost of creating new floodplain maps.

They will have a digital elevation map of the Salmo river and Erie creek, a topography of the village, show potential dike breaches, and provide a look into the villages climate change future.

New maps also provide more information for emergency response teams.

Upgrades of the floodplain maps open up Salmo to apply for other grants from the BC government for dike expansion and construction.

Currently the towns floodplain map is 25 years old.