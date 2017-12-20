Due to the winter storm SD-20 will be cancelling school buses traveling into some areas in the district. Please see the list below for alternate pick up locations.

Castlegar Buses will not Travel On / To Alternate Location Elementary School Pick Up Secondary School Pick Up Elementary School Drop Off Secondary School Drop Off Broadwater Rd, past Waldie Ave pick up/drop off on Headly by Robson School Rt1 8:00 Rt1 8:00 Rt1 2:30 Rt1 3:20 Pass Creek pick up/drop off at the corner of Bayview and Broadwater Rt10 7:50 Rt10 7:50 Rt10 2:30 Rt10 3:15 Glade pick up/drop off at Lazeroff Rd/ Hwy 3A Rt5 7:45 Rt5 7:45 Rt5 2:50 Rt12 3:30 Grandview and Emerald Cres up Southridge pick up at 14th Ave/37th St Rt7 8:05 Rt6 3:30 Trowlex pick up/drop off in Blueberry 102St/Centre Ave Rt2 7:45 Rt7 8:15 Rt3 2:45 Rt6 3:40 Duke/Waterloo in Ootischenia pick up/drop off at Bridgeview Rd/ Waterloo Rd Rt6 7:30 Rt6 7:30 Rt6 2:45 Rt9 3:25 Past Waterloo Rd on Columbia Rd in Ootischenia Hillview pick up/drop off at Waterloo Rd/Columbia Rd. Rt6 7:40 Rt6 7:40 Rt6 2:35 Rt9 3:30 Rosedale/Campus Rd pick up/drop off at Corrigan Way/Ootischenia Rd Rt9 7:35 Rt9 7:35 Rt6 3:05 Rt9 3:45 Genelle pick up/drop off all stops at Genelle General transit stop (502 12th Ave) Rt2 7:35 Rt2 7:35 Rt2 2:50 Rt2 3:40 Buses traveling towards Playmor Junction on Hwy 3A will only pick up on the highway, they will not travel on the side roads (example: Loft Rd/Hwy 3A) regular schedule regular schedule regular schedule regular schedule Trail Buses will not Travel On / To Alternate Location Elementary School Pick Up Secondary School Pick Up Elementary School Drop Off Secondary School Drop Off Genelle pick up/drop off all stops at Genelle General transit stop (502 12th Ave) Rt4 7:35 Rt4 7:35 Rt4 3:25 Rt4 3:25 Rivervale or Oasis pick up/drop off in the lot on the top of the Rivervale hill Rt16 7:50 Rt16 7:50 Rt16 2:40 Rt4 3:05 Hwy 3B, East past Fruitvale pick up/drop off at Grieve Rd/Hwy 3B Rt13 7:50 Rt13 7:50 Rt13 2:25 Rt13 3:40 Columbia Gardens Rd past Tamarac Ave in Fruitvale pick up/drop off at 1776 Columbia Gardens Rd (old middle school) FES Rt17 8:09 FES Rt13 3:30 Casino pick up/drop off at Portland St/ Bay Ave Rt19 7:30 Rt19 7:30 Rt19 3:30 Rt19 3:30 Redstone pick-up/drop off at Kootenay Savings in Warfield Rt15 7:50 Rt15 7:50 Rt22 3:40 Rt15 3:00 Cooke and Davis in Rossland pick up/drop off at RSS RSS Rt 15/228:00 RSS Rt15/163:20 Hwy 3B past Red Mountain pick up/drop off at Hwy 3B/Red Mountain Rd. Rt22 7:50 Rt22 7:50 Rt22 3:00 Rt15 3:35 Patterson pick up/drop off Rossland Museum Rt22 7:55 Rt22 7:55 Rt22 3:10 Rt15 3:40

Due to the driving conditions, buses may experience delays throughout the entire district. If you are waiting over 15 mins for your bus please call the operations centre at 250-365-8331.

Conditions may or may not improve, therefore the operations department has made this plan for the entire day.

In effort to minimize confusion, and to enable parents to plan for the afternoon, the bus drop off at the end of the day will be consistent with the pick up in the morning.