North Needles Road is seen on the west side of Lower Arrow Lake.

RCMP say two men have been shot to death at Needles.

Police say they responded at about 5:30 p.m. Monday to reports of shots being fired at a home on Needles North Road.

When they arrived, they secured the scene and awaited the arrival of an emergency response team. That evening they entered two neighbouring homes and found a man dead at each property, ages 58 and 83. Both suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

However, police say they aren’t looking for further suspects. Nakusp RCMP and the RCMP southeast district major crimes unit are both investigating. Police have been in contact with the families of both men.