The United Steelworkers’ humanity fund is helping our food banks.

Local 1-405 president Jeff Bromley says the fund comes from small deductions off employees’ paycheques.

The fund also contributed to USW’s $100,000 donation to BC’s Canadian Red Cross branch.

The fund has also raised over $5,500 for food banks in the East and West Kootenays.