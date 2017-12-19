Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy signs papers next to Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon, making her the new minister of children and families.

A local politician looks forward to renegotiating the Columbia River Treaty.

Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy is the minister responsible for it.

She says when the treaty was crafted in the 1960s it was only about flood control and power generation but there’s much more to cover now.

She feels the deal has been more favourable for the US side to this point.

She wants to ensure the new deal touches on things like climate change and ecosystem protection.

The treaty was established in 1964 and is due to expire in 2024.