You’ll have plenty of chances to hit the slopes through BC Transit during the holidays.

Transit spokesman Jonathon Dyck says the Trail ski bus will only be out of service Christmas Day.

That will be the only bus running in Trail New Year’s Eve and there will be none running that night in Nelson.

Only Castlegar will have free buses December 31.

Most of the West Kootenay system will also be closed December 24, 25, 26 and January 1.