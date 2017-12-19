Shelly Boyd, the Arrow Lakes facilitator of the Colville Confederated Tribes, speaks to Nelson city council today. (Bill Metcalfe/Nelson Star)

A representative of the Sinixt First Nation says local communities should add indigenous place names to their welcome signs.

Shelly Boyd, the Arrow Lakes facilitator for the Colville Confederated Tribes, made the suggestion in a presentation to Nelson city council on Monday.

Boyd says it’s already being done on signs throughout the Flathead reservation in Montana.

Nelson was known to the Sinixt as kaia’mElEp, which means “dead trees.”

Boyd says she will also make the same request of Castlegar and municipalities in the Slocan Valley.