RCMP blocked traffic on Pass Creek Road in August 2016 as they searched for a suspect in a gun-related incident at Krestova. (Aline Winje photo)

A man convicted of several offences in an incident in Krestova in August 2016 has been sentenced to five years in jail.

Laurence Darren McKay, 37, will get credit for two years’ time served in pre-trial custody.

He was convicted of half a dozen offences including assault with a weapon and possession of a loaded prohibited gun.

It followed an argument with his brother in which a shot was fired from a sawed-off shotgun.

Court heard that McKay was on drugs at the time.

The Crown wanted 5½ to seven years and the defence asked for 4½ to five.

McKay also received a firearms ban and was ordered to provide a DNA sample.