RCMP say weather and road conditions weren’t a contributing factor in Friday’s fatal crash on Highway 22.

It happened just after 4:00 am between Oasis and Birchbank Golf Course.

Sergeant Chad Badry with West Kootenay Traffic Services says snow didn’t start falling until about three hours after the crash.

He says the main factor appears to be from the northbound vehicle crossing over to the oncoming lane.

Two Castlegar men ages 47 and 45 died in the crash.

A passenger in the northbound vehicle received serious injuries.