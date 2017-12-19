There was quite a bit of commotion at the CIBC building in Castleger this morning.

Fire chief Sam Lattanzio says they were called to the building around 10:30 am.

The lone occupant of the vehicle was assessed by BC Ambulance Service and nobody inside the bank was injured.

Lattanzio says the fire department recommended the SUV stay put until a structural assessment was conducted.

RCMP say it appears the driver was attempting to park and hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.

This was the second time in three months a vehicle has struck the building.

The 67-year-old driver from Castlegar is facing charges under the motor vehicle act.