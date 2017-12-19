Environment Canada says things will become very wintery in Nelson this week.

According to a statement issued this morning, we’re in for 15 to 25 centimeters of snow between now and Wednesday.

A winter storm watch is in effect for the entire West Kootenay/Boundary.

“On Tuesday a deepening Pacific low pressure system will track up and across northern Washington state,” Environment Canada said.

“This system will combine plentiful moisture with cool northerly winds near the surface. The result will be heavy snow starting tonight and continuing through Wednesday morning for most communities in the southwestern interior and Kootenays.”

A break in the weather is forecast later Wednesday before an Arctic front sweeps through on Thursday. The Arctic front will bring a few flurries and colder air for the rest of the week.

Overnight lows will drop to between minus-10 and minus-15. Daytime highs will be several degrees below zero.