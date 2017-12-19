In the KIJHL yesterday in Spokane the Braves beat the Grand Forks Border Bruins 8-6.

In Fruitvale the Castlegar Rebels skated to their tenth straight win with a 4-3 triumph of the Beaver Valley Nitehawks.

Saturday the Border Bruins scored a 4-2 road win over Beaver Valley while the Rebels took a 2-1 overtime win versus the Leafs in Nelson.

Leafs forward Ryan Cooper says it a difficult outcome.

The Leafs beat the Fernie Ghostriders on the road Friday 7-3 and in Fruitvale the Nitehawks tied Spokane 1-1.