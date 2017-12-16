It looks like the Castlegar Rebels have got a head start on their Christmas shopping as the club announced this morning that they have added 20 year old defender Ren Mason.

In a consequent move, the club sent 18 year old defenseman Mathew Cooper to the Fernie Ghostriders. Cooper is expected to make his debut this weekend for the ‘Riders and has 8 assists in 22 games with Castlegar this season.

Rebels Head coach and GM Bill Rotheisler admitted that it was a tough call to move Cooper, but the opportunity to repatriate Mason was too big to pass up. He expects the Castlegar native to add experience, mobility and puck moving skill to the Rebels’ blue line.

The Rebels sit second in the Neil Murdoch division – just two points back of first – heading into tonight’s tilt versus division leading Nelson.