Investigators with the Trail RCMP and West Kootenay Traffic Services attended a fatal collision on Highway 22 near Trail, BC.

On December 15, 2017, just after 4:00 am, Trail RCMP received a report of a head-on collision on Highway 22, just North of Trail, BC. Upon attending the location, investigators determined that a 47 year old man from Castlegar was Northbound in a Honda Accord on Highway 22 and crossed over the center line in a curve in the road.

An oncoming Dodge sedan driven by a 45 year old male from Castlegar was unable to avoid the collision and they collided head-on.

Unfortunately, both driver’s died at the scene.

A passenger in the Northbound Honda received serious, but not likely life-threatening injuries. The highway was shut down for about five hours to complete the investigation and clean-up the scene.

The subsequent investigation determined road conditions were not likely contributing factors to the collision.

RCMP investigators with West Kootenay Traffic Services in conjunction with the BC Coroner’s Service will be working together to determine the cause of the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact West Kootenay Traffic Services at 250-354-5180.