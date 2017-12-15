You’ll be able to see some of hockey’s all time greats in Trail in February.

The Montreal Canadiens Alumni will take to the ice versus the Trail Old Timers at the Memorial Centre February 16th.

Trail Hockey Club Society executive Tom Gawryletz says funds will go towards a scholarship they’ve created.

He says the society has extra funds after selling the Trail Smoke Eaters last year which allowed them to establish the scholarship.

Gawryletz says it’s too early to tell which former Habs will be playing.

If you buy a VIP ticket you’ll be able to meet players from both teams.

Tickets can be purchased at the Smoke Eaters office at the arena.