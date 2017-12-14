It’s been a challenging few days for commuters planning to travel through West Kootenay Regional Airport in Castlegar.

Airport manager Gerry Rempel says even though it hasn’t been overly foggy in the valley, cloud coverage is still causing problems for incoming pilots.

He couldn’t confirm the number of cancellations at the airport this week but concedes there has been a lot.

He adds it’s frustrating for passengers and staff.

Rempel says a required navigational approach system being eyed for the airport would be very helpful in these conditions.

This week the City of Castlegar hired another consultant to work towards implementing the system at the airport.