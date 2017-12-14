The United States and Canada will start renegotiating the Columbia River Treaty early in the new year.

Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy is the minister tasked with looking after the treaty and will be involved in the negotiations.

She supports continuing the Treaty and seeking improvements within the existing framework of the agreement.

The Treaty was established in 1964 and resulted in the construction of the Duncan, Mica, and Keenleyside dams.

It provided flood control to the US but displaced BC residents and had environmental impacts.