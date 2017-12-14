The Ministry of Transportation has honoured a local company for the paving job it did in the Slocan valley this summer.

Selkirk Paving Ltd. won an award of excellence for resurfacing about 55 km worth of highways and roads surrounding Slocan, Silverton, New Denver, and Nakusp.

The ministry says the company developed “excellent relationships” within those communities, and despite the large project scope and challenges with flooding in the areas, the work was completed on time and on budget.

The award was presented on Friday in Victoria during the Contractor of the Year ceremony.