In the BCHL last night in Trail the Smoke Eaters fell 5-3 to the Merritt Centennials.

Trail assistant coach Jessie Leung says they need to get back to the basics.

The Smokies were held off the scoreboard until the third period.

Smokies forward Blaine Caton says they were inconsistent throughout the game.

Trail forward Mack Byers scored his first goal of his BCHL career.