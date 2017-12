Alan Doyle serenades a crowd in Castlegar at the CP Rail Holiday Train concert.

Did you get to see the CP Rail Holiday Train?

It made its way through the West Kootenay earlier today with stops in Creston, Castlegar and Nelson.

Each stop featured a concert from Alan Doyle who jingled out some Christmas classics.

The events brought in plenty of donations for local food banks.

The train rolls through Radium and Golden tomorrow.

Its final stop is Sunday in Port Coquitlam.