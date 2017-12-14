A local co-op hoping to grow marijuana outdoors says a federal bill is everything they hoped for.

The draft legislation outlines what will be allowed once recreational cannabis is legalized next year.

Todd Veri of the Kootenay Outdoor Producers Co-op says they’re delighted at its contents.

He says they were worried the legislation wouldn’t allow outdoor growing or would make it onerous.

The co-op plans to apply for a license as soon as they can and have seed in the ground in 2018.

The federal Liberals want the legislation to take effect next July.

The co-op plans to grown cannabis on farms throughout the region but process it centrally.