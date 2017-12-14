The mayor of Nakusp is happy the village’s unionized employees have ratified a new deal.

Karen Hamling says it’s fair to both sides.

CUPE 2450 members voted 75 per cent in favour of ratification Monday night.

The deal expires July 1, 2020.

Union president Andy Cruden says 16 of 23 eligible voters took part in Monday’s vote.

Wage increases in the first two years of the deal are 1.5 per cent, 1.75 per cent in the third year and two per cent in the fourth and fifth years.

Cruden says the union looks forward to rebuilding its relationship with the village.