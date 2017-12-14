John Malcolm (right) is working with the City of Castlegar again. Left - Nick Ahlefeld Middle Left - Lawrence Chernoff Middle Right - Sam Lattanzio

A familiar face to the City of Castlegar has been hired as an airport consultant.

Former chief administrator John Malcolm will hold the role for six months working alongside fellow consultant Jim Gouk.

He says he’s very familiar with the recent feasibility study that looked at solving winter reliability woes at West Kootenay Regional Airport.

The study from Jeppesen Aviation indicated a required navigational procedure for approaches and departures would help the airport’s winter reliability issues.

Malcolm was Castlegar’s CAO for nine years.

He retired in September.

As a consultant he’ll be paid $130/hour for field and office work.

You can view his contract here.