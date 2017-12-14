The CP Rail Holiday Train comes to town tomorrow.

It’s first stop is in Creston at 9:45 a.m. at Mainline at Millennium Park, across from the RCMP station.

The train rolls into Castlegar at 3:30 p.m. at the Station Museum.

Community Harvest food bank director Deb McIntosh says it will be a fun event.

Its last stop for the day is in Nelson at 6:15 p.m. at the railway crossing at Lakeside Park.

McIntosh says entertainment will be top-notch.

She adds the train always looks great.

There will also be food and refreshments at all three stops.