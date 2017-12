The Kootenay Gallery is giving you a chance to combine your love of art and sports.

Curator Maggie Shirley is holding a lottery and the winner will have a pair of great prizes to choose from.

One prize will let you take in a show in Manhattan.

The other prize will appeal to sports fans in the region.

Tickets are $100 and the winner will be announced live on 99.3 FM The Goat March 16th.

Click here for more information.