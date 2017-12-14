The president of Rossland’s heritage commission says upgrades to the courthouse are meant to preserve the building, not transform it.

Jackie Drysdale is happy to see work is being done to keep the historic building in tact.

The Ministry of Citizens’ Services is conducting $1.9 million worth of upgrades to the building’s interior and exterior.

She adds it’s not the first time work has been done to help preservie it.

Exterior work should be done by February and the rest is pegged to finish in June.