In the KIJHL in Nelson Saturday the Leafs beat the Grand Forks Border Bruins 4-1.

Leafs defender Brendan McKay says it was a big win.

Also Saturday the Castlegar Rebels took a 6-3 win at home over the Spokane Braves.

Friday in Castlegar the Rebels beat Grand Forks 3-1 while the Leafs were dealt a 9-3 beating in Fruitvale from the Beaver Valley Nitehawks.