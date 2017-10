The owners of the Trail Smoke Eaters have made a significant donation to the new all wheel park which will be built at Trail’s Gyro Park.

Annie Murphy of the Murphy Family Foundation says they were happy to contribute $30,000 US to the project.

The local skatepark committee and the Columbia Basin Trust have also helped with funding for the $625,000.

It will be built by Newline Skateparks and is scheduled to open next September.