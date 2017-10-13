Knotweed is prevalent in the Kootenays, but it's an invasive species.

A local group wants to talk to you about knotweed.

The Central Kootenay Invasive Species Society is hosting a free presentation Oct. 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. in Nelson.

Education program co-ordinator Laurie Frankcom says knotweed is a big problem in BC: it grows fast and causes significant environmental and economic damage.

But Frankcom says knotweed can’t be controlled mechanically. It has to be tackled with a herbicide, and they recommend hiring an experienced contractor.

The presentation at the Nelson Chamber of Commerce is free but they’d like you to sign up online.