Castlegar’s Communities in Bloom committee is holding a pair of events this weekend that should appeal to gardening enthusiasts.

They’ll be planting 5,000 daffodil bulbs at the west entrance to the city, or Castlegar bowl.

Coordinator Darlene Kalawsky says those who might not know how to properly plant the bulbs can learn.

The planting sessions go from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm Saturday and Sunday.