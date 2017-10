A family has been reunited and they’re living together in Rossland thanks to efforts from the West Kootenay Friends of Refugees.

Member Jan Micklethwaite says Gidewen Melake arrived to Kelowna from Uganda last week.

His wife and children have both lived in Rossland since 2015.

Micklethwaite says the public can help ease his transition by making him feel welcome in the community.