The Castlegar Rebels have been tinkering with their roster.

They’ve acquired a pair of players from the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League.

The Rebels get defenceman Scott Rademaker from the Comox Valley Glacier Kings in exchange for goaltender Jason Mailhiot.

And from the Oceanside Generals they get goaltender Tanner Douglas.

Also the Rebels have parted ways with third string goalie Owen Petten.

They’re replacing him with Saskatchewan goalie Braedyn Funke.

Forward Brady Olsen has been scooped by the Summerland Steam.