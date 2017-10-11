The committee that has been pushing for a skate park to be built in Trail is happy a contract has been awarded for the project.

Patrick Audet of the Trail Friends of the Skatepark committee says they’re very happy Newline Skateparks will be handling the job.

Audet was also very happy to hear about the $30,000 US donation for the project from Trail Smoke Eaters owners Rich and Annie Murhpy.

He’s been on the skatepark committee for 7 years but adds they’ve been trying to get the facility built for the past 20 years.