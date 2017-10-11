Trail’s Ambassadors were at city hall yesterday to give council an update on their year.

Miss Trail Marley Lemieux says it was good to see everybody there.

Miss Congeniality Hailey Armstrong says they’re getting to a busy time of year.

Trail Princess Melissa Pitman says being an ambassador is quite the social undertaking.

The ambassadors are holding a recruitment meeting tonight for those interested in becoming the future Miss Trail.

You can get in touch with them by clicking here or calling coordinator Michelle Epp at 250-512-9705.