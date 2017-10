A rendering of the proposed all-wheel park in Trail.

It’s official: an all wheel park will be built near the boat launch at Trail’s Gyro Park.

The city has awarded a contract to Newline Skateparks to build it for $625,000.

For councillor Carol Dobie this represents a lot of hard work coming to fruition.

The city also announced the owners of the Trail Smoke Eaters will make a significant donation to help with costs.

It could be open by next September.