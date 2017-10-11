A local Fair Vote Canada representative is praising the NDP government for making good on a promise.

Ann Remnant is happy legislation has been introduced for a referendum on changing the election system in BC.

She was disappointed the federal Liberals broke a similar promise but says it doesn’t matter who gets there first.

Remnant says she’s optimistic voters will decide to do away with the first-past-the-post system.

The referendum will be held by mail in November 2018 following public consultation.

The threshold will be 50 per cent plus one and both the NDP and the Greens will campaign in favour of proportional representation.