In the KIJHL Sunday the Grand Forks Border Bruins beat the Spokane Braves at home 4-2.

They also scored home wins Saturday over the Kimberley dynamiters 4-2 and Friday versus the Golden Rockets 7-4.

Saturday in Fruitvale the Beaver Valley Nitehawks took a 5-1 win over the Rockets.

The night before in Nelson the Hawks beat the Leafs 2-1.

The Leafs were able to rebound with a 4-0 shutout win over the Braves Saturday.

The Castlegar Rebels went 2-0 on the weekend.

Saturday in Castlegar they smashed the Fernie Ghostriders 7-1 and took a 5-3 win Friday in Creston over the Thunder Cats.