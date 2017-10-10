In the KIJHL Sunday the Grand Forks Border Bruins beat the Spokane Braves at home 4-2.
They also scored home wins Saturday over the Kimberley dynamiters 4-2 and Friday versus the Golden Rockets 7-4.
Saturday in Fruitvale the Beaver Valley Nitehawks took a 5-1 win over the Rockets.
The night before in Nelson the Hawks beat the Leafs 2-1.
The Leafs were able to rebound with a 4-0 shutout win over the Braves Saturday.
The Castlegar Rebels went 2-0 on the weekend.
Saturday in Castlegar they smashed the Fernie Ghostriders 7-1 and took a 5-3 win Friday in Creston over the Thunder Cats.