Over 100 cadets from the Kootenay Boundary met in Cranbrook recently.

Air cadets from all over our region were in Cranbrook recently.

The Regional Cadet Support Unit Pacific hosted an activity weekend.

Public affairs rep Kevin DeBiasio says there were over 100 kids.

And they plan to do it again.

The cadet program is open to all youth aged 12 to 18.

DeBiasio also says they’re looking for adult volunteers.