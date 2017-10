The Kootenays continue to have the highest unemployment rate in the province.

Statistics Canada says it stood at 8.1 per cent last month, although that was down from 8.5 per cent at the same time last year.

Over 70,000 people had work, up almost 5,000 from September 2016, while 6,200 were job hunting, which was up by 100.

The provincial rate was 5.2 per cent while the national rate was at a nine-year low of 6.2 per cent.