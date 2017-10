A woman charged in Trail with trafficking cocaine and fentanyl will stand trial Jan. 5 and 8.

Corinne Kohorst, 60, was arrested last month after police searched a home in Columbia Heights.

She’ll remain in custody at least until her next court date in November.

She’s charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and three counts of breach of an undertaking.

The undertaking stemmed from a drug investigation at the same home in March.