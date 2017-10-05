A man charged in a bizarre incident near Needles has been sentenced to time served.

Alejandro Calderon spent nine months in jail before he was released on bail.

A judge said that was enough but also gave him 18 months probation and a five-year firearms ban.

That was for one count of mischief and another of uttering threats on Jan. 28.

At the time police said the 44-year-old was upset about a noisy party and showed up with a chainsaw.

He tried to cut down a hydro pole but was subdued by others and arrested.

A few days later Calderon’s home burned down.

Four other mischief charges stemming from an incident at Needles in November 2016 were stayed.