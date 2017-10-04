A Castlegar woman is happy to be home after being caught in Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Jo-Ann Bursey says her group was sitting in the bleachers at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival when she heard popping noises.

After that they hid under the bleachers and when the shots stopped they ran for cover and hid near some vendor tents.

She was with a few other Castlegar residents.

She wasn’t harmed and says she won’t let the incident change her life.

Bursey’s group stayed across the street from the Mandalay Bay Hotel where the shooting happened.

Fifty-nine people died and over 520 were injured.