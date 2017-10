A few homes in Castlegar were briefly evacuated Tuesday due to a gas leak.

Fire chief Sam Lattanzio says it happened near 5th Avenue and 6th Street when a city crew working in the area struck a natural gas distribution line around 10:00 am.

Residents were asked to leave their homes as a safety precaution.

The ruptured line was repaired and the intersection reopened by 11:30 am.