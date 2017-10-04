Three people died in a head-on collision on Highway 3 Tuesday afternoon near Grand Forks.

RCMP say it happened at about 3 p.m., 9 km west of the city. A westbound 2012 red Hyundai Tucson with three occupants crossed the centre line and hit an eastbound 1996 green and white Ford pick-up truck with two occupants.

The 37-year-old woman driving the Hyundai and 40-year-old man driving the truck died at the scene along with a 37-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Hyundi.

The two survivors are in critical condition and were airlifted from the area for treatment. The occupants of the SUV were all from Castlegar and the occupants of the truck were from Genelle.

The RCMP West Kootenay Traffic Services and BC Coroner Services are continuing to investigate the crash.

The highway didn’t reopen until about midnight.

A second accident occurred 5 km east of Christina Lake and also closed the highway from about 12:45 to 2 a.m.