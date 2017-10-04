Selkirk College is dedicating October to raising awareness about how to prevent sexual violence.

Earlier this year, the college adopted a sexual violence prevention and response policy that sets in place protocols and procedures to ensure survivors of sexual assault have access to the support, resources and information they need to do what’s right for them.

During October, Selkirk is offering the Bringing in the Bystander training. Students will learn about inappropriate sexual behavior, gain skills to intervene as a bystander and develop empathy for those who have experienced sexual violence.

The college has also produced a video featuring men on campus taking a stand against sexual violence and offering up advice on how to be more active as leaders for change in the community. You can view it below.