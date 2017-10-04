The Regional District of Central Kootenay is hopeful it will have a deal with Recycle BC in place next year.

That would see the provincial organization providing and paying for depot service in the region.

But RDCK resource recovery technician Travis Barrington says they don’t know exactly what it would look like.

Environmental services manager Uli Wolf says the RDCK might also have to keep satellite depots going.

Wolf says they also want to ensure existing curbside pick-up continues in places like Kaslo and Nakusp.

For the last few years Recycle BC has told the RDCK it didn’t have the capacity to take on more clients.