A dry September has come and gone.

Weather forecaster Chris Cowan with the Southeast Fire Centre says our region saw only 10.6 millimetres of precipitation, that’s well below the average of 42.4.

On the 8th the mercury climbed to 32.1 degrees which is a record for that day.

The hottest day of the month was the 3rd at 36.2 degrees.

The coolest was the 16th when the temperature dipped to 1.8.

The mean monthly temperature was 1.7 degrees warmer than normal at 16.4.