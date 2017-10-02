The City of Castlegar got a detailed look at what their structure for water and sewer rates could look like in the future.

Chief administrator Chris Barlow says the city is looking at moving to a consumption based system.

What is being proposed are flate rates for water and sewer for multi family, single family and industrial, commercial and instituional properties.

Additionally a consumption rate which would be applied to multi-family and ICI properties should they consume more than the threshold outlined in their flat rate.

There will be rounds of public consultaion through an online survey beginning October 16th and an open house November 1.