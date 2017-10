Dan Ashman (left) has been named as the Trail & District Chamber of Comerce's Business Person of the Year for 2017.

The dealer principal of AM Ford is the Trail and District Chamber of Comerce’s business person of the year.

Dan Ashman says he’s humbled to have won at Saturday’s business excellence awards ceremony.

This is the third time the award has been handed out.

Ashman praised the efforts of all those who contribute to the Lower Columbia region’s business sector.